Focus Carolina: Daniel Kreiss

Daniel Kreiss, an associate professor in the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, studies how digital communications and social media platforms are used to reach voters during elections. He is also the director of the Center for Information, Technology and Public Life.

Kreiss is the author of two books about political campaigns. In his 2012 book — “Taking Our Country Back: The Crafting of Networked Politics from Howard Dean to Barack Obama” — Kreiss presents the untold history of new media and Democratic political campaigning over the last decade. Kreiss published a second book in 2016 entitled “Prototype Politics: The Making and Unmaking of Technological Innovation in the Republican and Democratic Parties, 2000-2014.” The book explores the role of digital media, data and analytics in contemporary campaigning, and provides an explanatory framework for understanding the differences in the two parties’ technological capacities.

In addition to this work on institutional electoral processes and political campaign and party organizations, Kreiss has published a number of articles and chapters that analyze the effects of changing media environments on the organization and practice of journalism.

Read a transcript of this interview.

