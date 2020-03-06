In the Know
In the Know: Friday, March 6
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The University is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). For the latest information on preparations and travel restrictions, visit unc.edu/coronavirus.
- Spring break begins at 5 p.m. today. Classes resume at 8 a.m. Monday, March 16. Some campus operations, including Carolina Dining Services, may have reduced hours. Chapel Hill Transit may operate on reduced schedules.
- Listen to the UNC Violin Studio play during today’s First Fridays event at 12:15 p.m. in the Hill Hall Rotunda.
- Hear Grammy Award winner Bill Ferris interview Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tift Merritt and gospel singer-historian-educator Mary D. Williams in Our Universal Language: How Songs Move Us to Read at 4 p.m. Sunday. Daniel Wallace, author of “Big Fish,” serves as emcee. Tickets are $40 and include the event and a reception at the Carolina Club, 150 Stadium Drive.
- Discover new interests or gain new skills in one of the spring daytime enrichment classes at the Friday Center. Fees range from $30-60 per class.