In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, March 5
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The University is immediately implementing new domestic and international travel restrictions to protect the Carolina community and mitigate the potential effects of coronavirus on campus.
- A bus lane and adjacent sidewalk on S. Columbia Street will close tomorrow due to the Medical Education Building project. Pedestrians should follow designated detours and use the western side of S. Columbia Street.
- The Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History will host author Benjamin Talton at 3:30 p.m. in the Bull’s Head Bookshop for a discussion of his book, “In This Land of Plenty: Mickey Leland and Africa in American Politics.”
- The Cosmic Rays Film Festival will present a series of screenings and lectures on short films today and tomorrow, March 6, at the Varsity Theatre.
- Artist, director and performer Rhodessa Jones and members of The Medea Project: Theater for Incarcerated Women will perform “Rituals of Resilience: Imagining Survival” from 7-8:30 p.m. in The Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History.