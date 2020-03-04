In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, March 4
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The Campus Safety Commission meets 9-11 a.m. in Carroll Hall, room 305 (Freedom Forum Room).
- The Employee Forum meets 9:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m. in the Stone Center’s Hitchcock Room.
- As we approach the Ides of March, get your tickets to PlayMakers Repertory Company’s “Julius Caesar,” which runs today through March 22.
- Read all about the amazing Teaching Award winners who were recognized at the men’s basketball game last night.
- Join shark attack survivor Paige Winter and her family at the School of Nursing’s March 4 discussion on teamwork and safety principles. Shark expert Joel Fodrie of the UNC Marine Sciences Institute will be a panelist. Get tickets for this free event.