From the Wienermobile to the Old Well

Becci Menghini was named vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance in January, having served as the interim vice chancellor since May 2019.

In her new role, Menghini directs the human resources and equal opportunity and compliance offices, and oversees the divisional business office and communications team, as well as the human resources information management team.

Menghini came to Carolina in 2015 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she served as chief of staff for three chancellors over seven years. She has nearly two decades of higher education, alumni and development experience. Menghini earned a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College, a master’s degree in higher education administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.

The Well recently sat down with Menghini to learn more about her goals and priorities, what she learned from her first job out of college and how she spends her time away from the office.

What are your goals in your new role?

I want to continue the good work to grow and expand business process improvement. Through Operational Excellence, we’ve improved hiring time for EHRA and SHRA positions down to 45 days and ensured that 95 percent of searches got their first candidate, which is an excellent achievement on all fronts. But there are other things we do, particularly among parts of our work that are more transactional, where we can do a better job.

We have good policies and we have processes in place. But we need to ensure that we’re providing people with service and recognizing first and foremost that behind every action we take, there is a human. And I don’t want us to ever lose sight of the fact that it is the people who we serve every day. Our divisional motto is ‘our purpose is our people.’ And I believe that very deeply.

I think we need to ensure that we’re building the best systems, ensuring the most advanced infrastructure and ensuring we are helping people in their various units to do the work. But if we don’t do our jobs well, then nobody else is able to do their job well. I take that responsibility seriously.

And then the last goal is really sort of pie in the sky. If I had $1 million or $5 million and all the resources in the world, I would provide more management training. I think that we are not as well equipped to manage lots of the interactions that are necessary in today’s workforce. We may take someone who is an outstanding scientist bringing in millions of dollars in grant funding and make them a people manager. But we don’t position those people to know how to successfully manage their employees. This may cause small issues to turn into big issues because people are not prepared or equipped to talk about them. I think we can avoid these issues if we can equip people to have conversations, for example, about giving and receiving constructive feedback. We can give better guidance about how to do a performance review and how to have intermittent conversations in between that performance review cycle. We also need to pay more attention to office dynamics.

To do this well, we need to also change the mechanisms by which we provide management training. No one is going to go to two eight-hour sessions and think ‘I’m prepared to be a manager now.’

We need to come up with a curriculum that provides people with training so they can be successful in their work, but not position them to feel like it’s another administrative burden for which they’re responsible. That is a goal that I’d like to figure out how to accomplish.

You’ll be leading a strategic initiative, Enable Career Development, that is part of Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good. What are your goals for that?

First and foremost, listening to hear from our community about what career development means to people, because I think we all have different ideas. There is little doubt that we are somewhat limited in how we think about career development. The HR system of which we are a part has some constraints in how we think about career development. Jobs at the University are not necessarily on a natural career trajectory.

We have many groups of employees who are on different career paths: SHRA and EHRA have different career paths. Faculty have a distinct path with tenure tracks, and fixed-term faculty their own different path. We also have clinical faculty, along with temporary employees and student workers. All of those groups have a different way to think about careers, so we need to give them tools to recognize opportunities. We also need to look ahead and know that 25 percent of the careers that people will hold in the next 10 to 12 years don’t yet exist.

We need to understand how our employees see the opportunities and help them be ready for next steps. My hope is that we can come up with a handful of tangible things that we can do right away.

You’ve been at Carolina for almost five years, what made you want to come here?

I had been chief of staff to three chancellors of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. It was a job I loved. I had gotten my doctorate and knew I wanted to continue to grow my career and also wanted the opportunity to give back in a place that I felt like my talents could be leveraged. My wife, Heather, and I had lived in Greensboro for a couple of years when I was at UNC-G and we used to come to Chapel Hill. We always loved our visits here and this was always a place that we considered landing.

What made you want to stay?

I think most people who come to work here every day want the best thing for Carolina. Sometimes we don’t always agree on what that thing is, but we are united in our interest in making Carolina the best. That’s what keeps me going every day.

The hard part of the job — and where I spend all my time — is the less easy stuff. There’s very rarely a clear answer. There are very rarely just two sides of the story and there is very rarely an outcome that makes everybody feel satisfied. This job requires a level of optimism in the human condition that I think I have.

What was your first job out of college?

I drove the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, the two-ton bun of fun, much to my parents’ dismay.

I was an anthropology major, pre-med. I volunteered on an ambulance all through college and my senior year, I was first on scene after a shooting. I kept the man alive until we got him to the hospital. And in that moment, I wasn’t sure I was cut out to go to med school.

So, as a senior in college, I decided I’d go into advertising. I reached out to a friend at a big ad agency, and she passed my name along for the job. I sent my resume in a ketchup and mustard bottle, and I wrote a specific cover letter. They called me for an interview and I got a job as a hotdogger. I spent my summer auditioning kids to sing the bologna song or the wiener jingle to be in a Super Bowl commercial.

What lessons did you learn that summer that you bring to this job?

I worked 16- or 17-hour days every day of the week when I was on the Wienermobile. I learned two things. One is to not take myself so seriously and then to work hard and play hard. We worked remarkably hard, but we also leveraged it for everything we could. I took the Wienermobile to Dickinson College, my undergraduate alma mater, parked it in front of the main academic building and stood on the roof of it with the college president.

I also learned to be an advocate, whether it be for myself or others with whom I work. Now, in my job, I don’t have a hot dog, but I have a title that gives me the benefit and authority to advocate for people. And I take that very seriously.

Speaking of playing hard: what do you like to do outside of work?

I am a 30-plus-year Special Olympics volunteer. I volunteered for the first time when I was 11. I got to be a hugger at the end of the track. Since then, I’ve coached golf, basketball, soccer, bocce ball, bowling and softball. I coach a golf team now out of Durham. This year, I went as a caddie and my athlete won gold. So, we had a particularly good year. I have gotten far more out of Special Olympics than I have ever given. It’s a remarkable program and one that I value immensely.

I’m also in a curling league. I learned to curl this year for the first time, and I curl on Monday nights at the Triangle Curling Club.

I have two dogs that are the apple of my eye. They get us out trekking in the woods, which is my other favorite thing to do. And we love to travel; our most recent trip was to France. The spirit of adventure runs large in my life.