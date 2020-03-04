Commission on History, Race and a Way Forward update shared at Employee Forum
Employee Forum delegates heard about the Commission on History, Race and a Way Forward, Carolina’s participation in the UNC System Employee Engagement survey, the Summit on Safety and Belonging, the Total WellBeing Expo and COVID-19 at Wednesday’s monthly meeting.
Presenters shared these updates:
- Jim Leloudis and Pat Parker, co-chairs for the 15-member Commission on History, Race and a Way Forward, explained the Commission’s three areas of focus: archives, history, research and curation; curriculum development and teaching; and engagement, ethics and reckoning. Forum delegates were encouraged to share ideas with the commission. Parker and Leloudis said they would be back to share the updates with the Forum on the Commission’s work over the next three years.
- Thirty-eight percent of Carolina’s employees responded to the UNC System Employee Engagement survey, up one percentage point from the 2018 survey, said Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance. Responses from staff were considerably higher than faculty, with 42 percent of Carolina’s staff responding to the survey, which measured workplace engagement. Results of the survey will be shared later this year.
- Menghini also shared that Carolina announced a $2 million investment to focus on sexual assault prevention, intervention and support during the 2020 Summit on Safety and Belonging. The summit, organized by the Campus Safety Commission, brought together stakeholders from across the University to discuss takeaways from the 13 listening session hosted last fall and to present recommendations on how Carolina can enhance safety.
- Carolina’s Total WellBeing Expo is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in Fetzer Hall. Employees can participate in wellness checks, mindfulness sessions and cooking demonstrations.
- The University continues to monitor COVID-19, a new coronavirus first detected in China and now found in many locations around the world, including the United States. Menghini reminded employees to be sure to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly for 20 seconds in hot soapy water and not to touch their faces.