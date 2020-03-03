In the Know

In the Know: Tuesday, March 3

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020
  • The Carolina men’s basketball game tonight versus Wake Forest is Employee Appreciation Night. Tickets are still available for faculty and staff starting at $20.  
  • Register for a work-life wellness course from the Office of Human Resources on eating healthy on a budget from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 5.
  • Attend the screening of a documentary about the Carolina field hockey team’s undefeated season and national championship, titled “Believe It, Do It, Earn It,” from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Loudermilk Center For Excellence.
  • Professor Amelia Gibson will present the lecture “What They Don’t Know: Power, Poverty, and Marginalization in the Information Society” from 4:30 – 6 p.m. at Flyleaf Books.  
  • The UNC Violin Studio will perform a free concert of chamber adaptions of Johann Bach, Jean-Marie Leclair and Luciano Berio at 5 p.m. in Person Hall. 

