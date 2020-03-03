Eve Marie Carson Lecture focuses on family

Over the span of his 30-year career as a top executive at various major companies, family has always been at the center for Tim Sullivan.

Sullivan reunited with his Carolina family Thursday evening when he was the keynote speaker at the annual Eve Carson Lecture.

Sullivan, who was a Morehead-Cain scholar and graduated from Carolina in 1985, served as the CEO of Ancestry.com for 12 years before becoming the organization’s board chairman in 2017. Under his leadership, the company became the world’s largest online family history resource, with approximately 2.7 million payingsubscribers.

Prior to his time at Ancestry.com, Sullivan served as the president and CEO of Match.com and held leadership positions at the Walt Disney Company and Ticketmaster.

In all of these positions, Sullivan created experiences that helped people find their families and foster deeper connections with loved ones.

And before he ever started his career, Sullivan says it was his “Carolina family” that gave him the foundation to succeed.

“Tonight, we’re talking about family, and there’s no better place to do that than in Chapel Hill,” Sullivan said. “Coming here and being a Tar Heel was one of the most important things that ever happened in my life.”

The lecture, held at Hill Hall, was co-sponsored by the Carolina Women’s Leadership Council and the Executive Branch of Student Government. The annual lecture honors the memory of Eve Carson, the late student body president who first established the program as the “Distinguished Speakers Series” in 2007.

Each year, the lecture series brings national and international speakers with distinguished ideals and accomplishments to the University.

“We are here today to continue the legacy of excellence that Eve began and the Carolina Women’s Leadership Council has carried on for years,” said Student Body President Ashton Martin.

Sullivan’s keynote address focused on the rise of consumer DNA testing, the increasingly popular at-home DNA test kits that reveal a person’s genetic ancestry. Sullivan estimated that, to date, Ancestry.com has sold 15 million kits and its closest competitor, 23andMe, has sold about 10 million.

The result of so many kits being sold and used is a vast network of genetic ancestry that has helped many people learn about their family’s heritage.

“When I was at Ancestry, I usually spoke about how family history and DNA has helped millions of people make amazing discoveries about their family history about who they are, and where they come from,” Sullivan said. “And it’s true. I’m proud of that. It was a phenomenal thing to introduce millions of people to their ancestors and the stories that come with that.”

The societal impacts of the increased use of these kits however, is mixed.

While the increasing amount of documented DNA has led to law enforcement identifying elusive criminals like the infamous Golden State killer, it can also lead to a lack of “genetic anonymity.”

Sullivan said that companies like Ancestry.com and 23andMe, which he believes already use “best practices” for data protection, will have to continually reevaluate their policies in order to protect consumers—not unlike other technologies throughout history.

“Consumer DNA testing is not the first technology that has resulted in unintended negative outcomes,” Sullivan said. “It’s basically the story of every technology that has ever been developed.”

The consumers’ ethical framework, Sullivan said, will also need to develop over time.

“We need to realize that the discoveries that we made about our DNA impacts others, not just ourselves,” he said. “We will need new norms and sensitivity when we choose to communicate this knowledge to other people.”

Following his keynote address, Sullivan was joined on stage by John Wilson, a lecturer in the Hussman School of Journalism and Media, for an open dialogue about Sullivan’s remarks and his life experiences.

Sullivan and Wilson first met as undergraduates at Carolina nearly 40 years ago. Together, they helped launch UNC Student Television in 1983, and they have remained friends since they graduated from the University in 1985.

Again speaking of his love for Carolina, Sullivan said that the University provided him with perhaps the most important experiences of his life, which laid the foundation for his future career.

“I love this state, and I love this University,” he said. “I love what the state stands for, what it has been in the past and what I hope it can be in the future.”