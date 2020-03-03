Cunningham named athletic director of the year

University of North Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham , whose leadership has propelled Carolina student-athletes to numerous academic achievements and Tar Heel teams to 13 national titles during his tenure in Chapel Hill, has earned the 2019-20 Under Armour AD of the Year Award (ADOY). The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) announced the recipients Tuesday.

The ADOY Award highlights the efforts of athletic directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities. Cunningham is one of 28 recipients from across all three divisions of the NCAA, plus the NAIA and junior/community colleges. He will be recognized Tuesday, June 9, during NACDA’s 55th Annual Convention at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by NACDA alongside so many outstanding leaders in our industry,” Cunningham said. “This is a great compliment not only to me, but also to our entire staff at Carolina. Their commitment every day is the reason we can provide such a great experience in and outside of competition to more than 800 student-athletes each year.”

Since he was named Carolina’s Director of Athletics in Nov., 2011, Cunningham’s mission — and Carolina’s mission statement — has been clear: “We educate and inspire through athletics.” During that time, more than 2,700 Carolina student-athletes have been named to the ACC honor roll and more than 40 have been invited into Phi Beta Kappa. Ten students have been named Elite 90 Recipients by the NCAA, and UNC’s overall student-athlete GPA reached its highest mark in each of the last two semesters.

UNC teams have won NCAA Championships in Men’s Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse and Field Hockey since 2011. In addition, Carolina has won five ITA National Indoor Championships in Men’s and Women’s Tennis.

Cunningham also has overseen the building and opening of numerous state-of-the-art facilities, and has been a champion for creating and enhancing opportunities for student-athletes.

In his 18th year as a Division I director of athletics, Cunningham currently is serving on the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Advisory Council and is in his eighth year on the ACC Television Committee, which led the launch of the ACC Network in 2019. He is the past president of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and sat on the board of LEAD1, an association representing ADs from the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools.

“The future of our industry continues to look bright with athletics leaders like these at the helm of departments across the country,” said Bob Vecchione, NACDA Chief Executive Officer. “Out of our 28 ADOY winners, 22 are receiving this honor for the first time in their careers. It is exciting and inspiring to see the new faces coming up through the ranks and earning well-deserved recognition for their efforts on their campuses.”

