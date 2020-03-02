In the Know
In the Know: Monday, March 2
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Tomorrow is Election Day in North Carolina, one of the Super Tuesday primaries to choose party nominees for the presidential election and a day to select candidates for several local and state posts as well. In Orange County, voting hours are 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Get a discount on Turbo Tax available to University employees and save up to $20 when filing a simple federal return online.
- Talk retirement on Tuesday at Resources Let’s Talk TSERS, a half-day workshop from the Office of Human. Register in advance for the 9 a.m.-noon class.
- The University Commission on History, Race and a Way Forward meets at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Graham Memorial room 039.
- Join the Carolina Asia Center and award-winning Cambodian-born filmmaker Kalyanee Mam on Tuesday for screenings of two of her films, “Lost World” at 3 p.m. and “A River Changes Course” at 7 p.m., both at the FedEx Global Education Center.