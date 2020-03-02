Best of Focus Carolina

This week, we’re bringing you a collection of our recent segments from Focus Carolina. We hope you’ll enjoy hearing from these faculty members:

Jennie Brame always wanted a career where she could help patients. Today, she is the director of the undergraduate and graduate dental hygiene programs at the UNC Adams School of Dentistry.

As part of the Carolina Health Informatics Program, Javed Mostafa from the UNC School of Information and Library Science, connects with researchers like Saif Khairat in the UNC School of Nursing, to use computing technology to help physicians interpret data faster and more accurately.

Jessie Smith from the UNC School of Government educates stakeholders about how the criminal justice system works and helps them develop reforms to ensure the system is fair and effective for all of North Carolina’s citizens.

John Bruno is researching the impact of climate change used on the ocean and marine ecosystems.

At the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, Carolyn Thorpe is a leader in researching the effects of discontinuing or reducing medications in older patients with multiple chronic diseases. Her studies focus on patients in the Veterans Affairs system nursing homes as they near the end of their lives. S

