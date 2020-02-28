In the Know
In the Know: Friday, Feb. 28
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Celebrate Senior Day with the Carolina Women’s Basketball team as they battle Duke in the season’s last home game at 2 p.m. Sunday in Carmichael Arena.
- Early voting for North Carolina’s March 3 primary is open through Feb. 29. For Orange County residents, the closest location to campus for early voting is Chapel of the Cross.
- Submit a nomination for the 2020 University Awards for the Advancement of Women by Friday, March 20. Four individuals — one faculty member, one staff member, one undergraduate and one graduate/professional student — will be honored at a ceremony on April 22. Contact Dr. Gloria Thomas with questions.
- Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill will deliver the Weil Lecture on American Citizenship at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, at the Carolina Union Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public, with RSVPs encouraged.
- See The Living Dune, an exhibit that shows changes in Jockey’s Ridge in Nags Head through photographs by Ben Alper and Peter Hoffman, at 140 W. Franklin St., Suite 160, a space powered by Arts Everywhere, Chapel Hill Community Arts and Culture and Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership. Exhibit hours: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; noon-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through March 22.