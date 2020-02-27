University continues to monitor coronavirus spread

The University is monitoring the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, as more cases are confirmed in the United States and other countries. While there are no confirmed cases of the virus on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus or North Carolina, and no member of the Carolina Community abroad has contracted the virus, the University is maintaining a COVID-19 website with the most recent information and any changes to University-sponsored or affiliated programming.

Information about International Travel

The University is regular contact with students, faculty and staff in regions where the virus has been identified and is working to address their needs. The University is also monitoring the virus by working with partner organizations and institutions abroad. Any decisions the University makes regarding operations in affected areas will be communicated directly with those abroad and with the entire campus community

The University is receiving frequent updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. State Department and the North Carolina Division of Public Health. Those planning to travel internationally should monitor these resources for the latest travel advisories as well. If you have questions or concerns, you should contact your study abroad program director or advisor for support and resources. Other travelers should reach out to their department or program administrator as appropriate or can refer to the University’s COVID-19 website for the latest information and FAQs.

Anyone traveling internationally on University business is required to register with the UNC Global Travel Registry or with the University’s Study Abroad Office and enroll in the University’s international health and evacuation coverage by contacting the Office of Risk Management.

Symptoms and Seeking Medical Care

If you have traveled to an area that has been affected by COVID-19 and are exhibiting the following symptoms, call Campus Health, the University Employee Occupational Health Clinic or your healthcare provider. Please call these offices before showing up in person and let them know your travel history and symptoms.

Runny nose

Headache

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

A general feeling of being unwell

The CDC believes that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days after exposure. The illness can be more serious for individuals with a weakened immune system, older adults or those with underlying respiratory problems.

For a comprehensive list of resources, please visit the COVID-19 website.