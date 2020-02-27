In the Know: Thursday, Feb. 27

Tim Sullivan , chairman of Ancestry.com , will deliver the 2020 Eve Marie Carson Lecture from 6 – 8 p.m. in Moeser Auditorium .

Franklin Street will be closed between Kenan and S. Roberson streets from 3:30 – 5 p.m. tomorrow , Feb. 2 as the town installs a memorial marker for the Chapel Hill Nine .

Sip Craftboro beer and craft with a talented local artist at the Ackland Art Museum on Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30.

Writer – in – residence Nikky Finney will lead the panel, “ Blacker than a hundred midnights: Public History and Memory and the Souls of Blackfolk in the South ” from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the Campus Y.