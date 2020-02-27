In the Know

In the Know: Thursday, Feb. 27

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Thursday, February 27th, 2020
  • Tim Sullivan, chairman of Ancestry.comwill deliver the 2020 Eve Marie Carson Lecture from 6 – 8 p.m. in Moeser Auditorium 
  • Franklin Street will be closed between Kenan and S. Roberson streets from 3:30 – 5 p.m. tomorrow, Feb. 2 as the town installs a memorial marker for the Chapel Hill Nine 
  • Sip Craftboro beer and craft with a talented local artist at the Ackland Art Museum on Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30.    
  • Writer – in – residence Nikky Finney will lead the panel, “Blacker than a hundred midnights: Public History and Memory and the Souls of Blackfolk in the South” from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the Campus Y.  
  • As part of the Natural Hazards Resilience Speakers Series, Dr. Michelle Dovil will speak on “A Tale of Two Cities: A Critical Analysis of the Risk Perceptions and Place Attachments of Coastal Resident’s at Risk for Sea Level Rise in North Carolina from 5 – 6:30 p.m. in Hanes Art Center.  

