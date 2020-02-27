In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, Feb. 27
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Tim Sullivan, chairman of Ancestry.com, will deliver the 2020 Eve Marie Carson Lecture from 6 – 8 p.m. in Moeser Auditorium.
- Franklin Street will be closed between Kenan and S. Roberson streets from 3:30 – 5 p.m. tomorrow, Feb. 2 as the town installs a memorial marker for the Chapel Hill Nine.
- Sip Craftboro beer and craft with a talented local artist at the Ackland Art Museum on Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30.
- Writer – in – residence Nikky Finney will lead the panel, “Blacker than a hundred midnights: Public History and Memory and the Souls of Blackfolk in the South” from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the Campus Y.
- As part of the Natural Hazards Resilience Speakers Series, Dr. Michelle Dovil will speak on “A Tale of Two Cities: A Critical Analysis of the Risk Perceptions and Place Attachments of Coastal Resident’s at Risk for Sea Level Rise in North Carolina” from 5 – 6:30 p.m. in Hanes Art Center.