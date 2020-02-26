Viji Sathy

Chapman Family Teaching Awards: The Chapman Teaching Awards were created in 1993 with a gift during the Bicentennial Campaign from Max Carrol Chapman Jr. ’66 on behalf of the Chapman family. The awards were established to honor distinguished teaching of undergraduate students. The award carries a stipend of $30,000 to be used over the period of five years.

Teaching Associate Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience and Special Projects Assistant to the Senior Associate Dean for Undergraduate Education

Faculty member since 2008

Hometown Fayetteville, North Carolina

Excerpt from award citation:

“To most students, statistics at the college level is scary and overwhelming. I am incredibly grateful to have had such a caring, knowledgeable professor start me on this path. She understands that college students are learning how to handle adult responsibilities and happily opens her door to students that need help outside of her class.”

Who was the best teacher you ever had and why?

I’ve been fortunate to have so many great teachers in my K-12, college and grad school years — all in public schools in North Carolina—but one stands out. It was my introductory statistics professor. She was doing CUREs (course-based research experiences) before they were even called such and I distinctly recall that my group chose to research attitudes about grades, and I focused my paper on the Model Minority Myth among Asian American students. It was the first time I realized numbers could be used to tell a story, and this is one of the main messages I try to instill in my students. I’ll never forget some of her feedback on my paper was: “This is fantastic! Come see me about opportunities in graduate school to continue research like this.” As a first-gen student, I hadn’t even considered graduate school, nor did I know the first thing about how to prepare for it. This professor guided me through that process and has been a mentor for me ever since. I’m thrilled to work alongside her in the Office of Undergraduate Education, carrying out much of the kinds of research projects I had been inspired to do in her course, with a focus on student success and support. Above all, this professor taught me that a good teacher supports their students in whatever way they need it, not in some prescribed or narrow way, and that being a good teacher is about genuinely caring for your students. I am honored to teach the course that inspired me to pursue this career and aspire to be the kind of educator Senior Associate Dean Abigail Panter was for me.

What is something you have learned from your students?

I have learned how to be a more inclusive educator. I had been learning about being an effective instructor and engaged in the science of learning, but because of some of my own experiences as a student as well as listening to other students, I grew curious about methods to make the classroom more inclusive and help ALL of my students succeed. I have been able to research and try many techniques and am honored to be sharing what I have learned from our outstanding students with faculty around the world through my writing and workshops with faculty. I’m very excited to be working on a book on this topic and eager to share equitable teaching practices.

What is something people would be surprised to learn about you?

In the four years that I was an undergraduate student at Carolina, I never once raised my hand to speak. I was a very engaged student, but that wasn’t the method that drew me in. I really appreciate that now we have many ways to have discussions in class and leverage technology that are more inclusive.

What does it take to be a good professor in 2020?

To be a good professor now isn’t much different from in years past. It’s to put students first — them and their learning are primary in designing and teaching a course. It’s to ask ourselves every day, NOT: “What will I cover or teach today?” Rather, “What will they learn today, how can I help them best and how will I know they learned it?” At Carolina, we are so fortunate to have a wide variety of students in our classrooms with a wide variety of experiences and thoughts — harnessing that in the classroom is powerful. It’s empowering to know that with great care and intention about our teaching, we have the potential to help shape the lives and experiences of our students to allow them to be bridge builders to their communities, to give them the tools that may lead them to solve our most vexing problems, and to be better global citizens.

What’s the most creative thing you’ve done to engage your students?

I’ve converted all of my courses into what are called High-Impact Practices (HIPs). Students in my courses engage in authentic research (even in 200+ size classes) and use our campus BeAM makerspaces. I’m grateful we have so many outstanding resources on this campus from makerspaces to our wonderful libraries that allow us to give our students authentic and cutting-edge skills.

25 employees received University Teaching Awards this year.