In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Feb. 26
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The Campus Safety Commission meets 9 11 a.m. in Carroll Hall, room (NC Halls of Fame & Scholarships Room)
- Closing the Wage Gap: Negotiating Skills for Women tomorrow, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Friday Center, will feature Susan Bashford, Jessica Siegel Christian and Courtney Petroski speaking on how negotiation skills (or lack thereof) influence careers of men and women and how to improve your negotiation tactics.
- The UNC Process Series: 19th Amendment Project Feb. 27 and 28, CURRENT ArtsSpace + Studio, includes a dance theater piece, a play, a one-woman show of song and narrative, and a two-person, live-cinema performance.
- If you need a ride to vote, hop on a shuttle provided by UNC Transportation and Parking and the Civic Engagement Action Coalition Feb. 27-28, stopping around campus from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Make your website, course, software or videos accessible to everyone with the help of training offered by the Digital Accessibility Office. Check the training calendar for upcoming classes.