25 earn 2020 University Teaching Awards
These awards recognize the dedication and determination of Carolina’s faculty and inspire our students to learn and grow.
Twenty-five faculty members and teaching assistants have been named winners of Carolina’s 2020 University Teaching Awards. The recipients will be recognized during halftime of the men’s basketball game against Wake Forest University on March 3 and at a luncheon in April.
The University Committee on Teaching Awards, which oversees the selection process, encouraged students to nominate deserving faculty and graduate teaching assistants for the awards. The committee sought nominations with specific examples that display the nominees’ care for students, mentorship or effective use of classroom methods.
“Our award winners have the opportunity to change student lives every day,” said Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin. “These recipients recognize and accept the incredible responsibility to prepare our students to become critical thinkers and problem solvers and inspire them to take on the most important challenges facing society. The winners deserve this important recognition and our thanks for their dedication.”
These faculty members and teaching assistants earned University Teaching Awards this year:
Board of Governors’ Award for Excellence in Teaching, Nominee
- Marcey Waters, Department of Chemistry
Distinguished Teaching Awards for Post-Baccalaureate Instruction
- Donald H. Baucom, Department of Psychology and Neuroscience
- Sharon Holland, Department of American Studies
- David S. Lawrence, Department of Chemistry
- Victoria Rovine, Department of Art and Art History
Tanner Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching
- Steven Buzinski, Department of Psychology and Neuroscience
- Mark McCombs, Department of Mathematics
- Gabriela Valdivia, Department of Geography
- Thomas C. Freeman, Department of Chemistry
- Matthew Andrews, Department of History
Carlyle Sitterson Award for Teaching First-Year Students
- Claudia Yaghoobi, Department of Asian Studies
- Drew Coleman, Department of Geological Sciences
Mentor Award for Lifetime Achievement
- Adrienne Cox, Department of Radiation Oncology and Pharmacology
William C. Friday/Class of 1986 Award for Excellence in Teaching
- Leslie Hicks, Department of Chemistry
Johnston Teaching Excellence Awards
- Hilary Edwards Lithgow, Department of English and Comparative Literature
- Rick Warner, Department of English and Comparative Literature
Chapman Family Teaching Awards
- Elizabeth Dickinson, Kenan-Flagler Business School
- Jennifer Coble, Department of Biology
- Viji Sathy, Department of Psychology and Neuroscience
- Michael Kris, Department of Music
Tanner Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching by Graduate Teaching Assistants
- Grant Glass, Department of English and Comparative Literature
- Alanna Gillis, Department of Sociology
- Travis Alexander, Department of English and Comparative Literature
- Zachary Buchin, Department of Psychology and Neuroscience
- Zander Deetz, Department of Chemistry