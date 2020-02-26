25 earn 2020 University Teaching Awards

Twenty-five faculty members and teaching assistants have been named winners of Carolina’s 2020 University Teaching Awards. The recipients will be recognized during halftime of the men’s basketball game against Wake Forest University on March 3 and at a luncheon in April.

The University Committee on Teaching Awards, which oversees the selection process, encouraged students to nominate deserving faculty and graduate teaching assistants for the awards. The committee sought nominations with specific examples that display the nominees’ care for students, mentorship or effective use of classroom methods.

“Our award winners have the opportunity to change student lives every day,” said Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin. “These recipients recognize and accept the incredible responsibility to prepare our students to become critical thinkers and problem solvers and inspire them to take on the most important challenges facing society. The winners deserve this important recognition and our thanks for their dedication.”

These faculty members and teaching assistants earned University Teaching Awards this year:

Board of Governors’ Award for Excellence in Teaching, Nominee

Marcey Waters, Department of Chemistry

Distinguished Teaching Awards for Post-Baccalaureate Instruction

Tanner Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching

Carlyle Sitterson Award for Teaching First-Year Students

Claudia Yaghoobi, Department of Asian Studies

Drew Coleman, Department of Geological Sciences

Mentor Award for Lifetime Achievement

Adrienne Cox, Department of Radiation Oncology and Pharmacology

William C. Friday/Class of 1986 Award for Excellence in Teaching

Leslie Hicks, Department of Chemistry

Johnston Teaching Excellence Awards

Hilary Edwards Lithgow, Department of English and Comparative Literature

Rick Warner, Department of English and Comparative Literature

Chapman Family Teaching Awards

Elizabeth Dickinson, Kenan-Flagler Business School

Jennifer Coble, Department of Biology

Viji Sathy, Department of Psychology and Neuroscience

Michael Kris, Department of Music

Tanner Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching by Graduate Teaching Assistants