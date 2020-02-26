Uncategorized

25 earn 2020 University Teaching Awards

These awards recognize the dedication and determination of Carolina’s faculty and inspire our students to learn and grow.

The Well, Wednesday, February 26th, 2020
teaching awards

Twenty-five faculty members and teaching assistants have been named winners of Carolina’s 2020 University Teaching Awards. The recipients will be recognized during halftime of the men’s basketball game against Wake Forest University on March 3 and at a luncheon in April.

The University Committee on Teaching Awards, which oversees the selection process, encouraged students to nominate deserving faculty and graduate teaching assistants for the awards. The committee sought nominations with specific examples that display the nominees’ care for students, mentorship or effective use of classroom methods.

“Our award winners have the opportunity to change student lives every day,” said Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin. “These recipients recognize and accept the incredible responsibility to prepare our students to become critical thinkers and problem solvers and inspire them to take on the most important challenges facing society. The winners deserve this important recognition and our thanks for their dedication.”

These faculty members and teaching assistants earned University Teaching Awards this year:

Board of Governors’ Award for Excellence in Teaching, Nominee

Distinguished Teaching Awards for Post-Baccalaureate Instruction

Tanner Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching

Carlyle Sitterson Award for Teaching First-Year Students

Mentor Award for Lifetime Achievement

  • Adrienne Cox, Department of Radiation Oncology and Pharmacology

William C. Friday/Class of 1986 Award for Excellence in Teaching

Johnston Teaching Excellence Awards

Chapman Family Teaching Awards

Tanner Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching by Graduate Teaching Assistants

