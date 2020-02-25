In the Know

In the Know: Tuesday, Feb. 25

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Tuesday, February 25th, 2020
  • Carolina Baseball will celebrate the 100th-year anniversary and legacy of the Negro Leagues with North Carolina A&T this afternoon at 3 p.m. in Boshamer Stadium preceding the 4 p.m. game. General admission is $5.  
  • The UNC Symphony Orchestra will perform with mezzo soprano Isabel Leonard tonight from 7:30-9 p.m. in Memorial Hall. Tickets start at $27.  
  • The 2020 Frank B. Hanes Writer-in-ResidenceNikky Finney, will present a reading of her new book of poetry tonight from 7:30-9 p.m. in Genome Sciences Auditorium.  
  • Mitch Prinstein, Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience, will speak on “Popularity, Social Media, and 21st Century Teens” from 4:30-6 p.m. tonight at Flyleaf Books.  
  • History professor Klaus Larres will moderate a discussion with an ambassadors roundtable on the Middle East who will give a talk titled “On the Brink of War? Conflict and Rivalry in the Middle East” tonight from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Pleasants Family Room, Wilson Library.  

