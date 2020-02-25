In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, Feb. 25
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Carolina Baseball will celebrate the 100th-year anniversary and legacy of the Negro Leagues with North Carolina A&T this afternoon at 3 p.m. in Boshamer Stadium preceding the 4 p.m. game. General admission is $5.
- The UNC Symphony Orchestra will perform with mezzo soprano Isabel Leonard tonight from 7:30-9 p.m. in Memorial Hall. Tickets start at $27.
- The 2020 Frank B. Hanes Writer-in-Residence, Nikky Finney, will present a reading of her new book of poetry tonight from 7:30-9 p.m. in Genome Sciences Auditorium.
- Mitch Prinstein, Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience, will speak on “Popularity, Social Media, and 21st Century Teens” from 4:30-6 p.m. tonight at Flyleaf Books.
- History professor Klaus Larres will moderate a discussion with an ambassadors roundtable on the Middle East who will give a talk titled “On the Brink of War? Conflict and Rivalry in the Middle East” tonight from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Pleasants Family Room, Wilson Library.