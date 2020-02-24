In the Know
In the Know: Monday, Feb. 24
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Employees must code available leave for any work time missed while the University was operating under Condition 1 and Condition 2 because of last week’s snow. Review the adverse weather policy online.
- Tomorrow is the last day for University employees to respond to the UNC System Employee Engagement Survey. Check your email for a personal link to the survey sent earlier this month by ModernThink, the survey vendor.
- After tonight’s 6 p.m. free screening of The Romey Lynchings, a documentary about the Florida murder of a Lebanese immigrant couple, in the Mandela Auditorium of the FedEx Global Education Center, professor Lloyd Kramer will moderate a panel discussion on race, migration and violence.
- Meet the people behind Y Combinator, the accelerator that has helped launch Airbnb, Reddit, Ginkgo Bioworks and more than 2,000 others at a fireside chat and evening happy hour 6-8 p.m. tonight at Launch Chapel Hill, 306 W. Franklin St. The event is free, but you need to register online.
- Get the jump on Mardi Gras with The Stephen Anderson Trio Reunion, a free jazz concert at 7:30 tonight in Hill Hall’s Moeser Auditorium. The trio features Anderson (piano), Jeffry Eckels (bass) and Ross Pederson (drums), joined by special guests Aaron Hill (saxophones) and Jim Ketch (trumpet).