Focus Carolina: Amy Blank Wilson

Amy Blank Wilson is an associate professor and The Prudence F. and Peter J. Meehan Early Career Distinguished Scholar in the School of Social Work at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Soon after Wilson became involved with the Tiny Homes Village at the Farm at Penny Lane, she was selected from the faculty to receive a C. Felix Harvey Award, which honors faculty whose work directly and positively impacts constituencies outside the University. The award enabled her to lead an interdisciplinary team of researchers and service providers in a mixed-methods process evaluation that aimed to determine the best approach for the design and development of the Tiny Homes and surrounding community.

Notably, a core design element of the project was eliciting feedback from a variety of community stakeholders, including persons with the lived experience of mental illnesses, thus ensuring their voices would inform a design to facilitate recovery and community integration. Wilson’s work on this project led to her appointment as the Co-director of the Tiny Homes Village. She is currently overseeing all aspects of this project in conjunction Thava Mahadevan, the Director and founder of the Tiny Homes Village. This includes the design, development and funding of the Tiny Homes Village.

Read a transcript of this interview.

