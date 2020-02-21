Anderson-Thompkins selected interim chief diversity officer

Sibby Anderson-Thompkins, who currently leads diversity efforts in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, will serve as the University’s interim chief diversity officer and special adviser to the chancellor and provost for equity and inclusion, effective Feb. 24, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin announced Feb. 21.

“In this role, Sibby will serve on both the chancellor’s and provost’s leadership teams, advising us as we continue to work toward building a campus community in which faculty, staff and students feel that they belong and are equipped to thrive in a global society,” Guskiewicz and Blouin wrote in a campus email. “In addition, she will work with diversity officers across campus to develop and implement opportunities under Build our Community Together, the first initiative of the University’s strategic plan, Carolina Next, Innovations for Public Good.

A national search for a permanent vice chancellor for equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer will begin in the coming weeks, they wrote.

Anderson-Thompkins ’87, ’90, has more than 20 years of experience in higher education administration, primarily serving and supporting the success of underrepresented groups. Her extensive experience includes leading strategic planning, assessment and evaluation, faculty diversity recruitment and postdoctoral professional development.

She began her career in education in 1991 as an assistant dean in Carolina’s Office of the Dean of Students and an assistant dean in the Office of Student Academic Counseling (now the Center for Student Success and Academic Counseling). She then served as an associate dean of student affairs at Hampshire College in Massachusetts and as a clinical faculty member in education and dean of advising at Agnes Scott College in Georgia, before returning to Carolina in 2007.

Anderson-Thompkins is a special assistant to the vice chancellor for research and the director of the office of postdoctoral affairs, leading the Carolina Postdoctoral Program for Faculty Diversity and other diversity-related initiatives for the research office.

Under her leadership, the postdoctoral program emerged as a national leader in building a pipeline of scholars from underrepresented groups for tenure-track positions at Carolina and at research institutions across the country. She has strengthened mentoring for scholars, raised awareness of inclusion and implicit bias across departments and created partnerships and pathways to the professoriate for biomedical and STEM scholars.

Anderson-Thompkins earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication studies from Carolina and a master’s degree in educational research and a doctorate in educational policy studies from Georgia State University. She has authored several commentaries, peer-reviewed articles, reports and other publications on teaching, race and the postdoctoral enterprise and the recruitment and experience of underrepresented groups in the academy.