In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, Feb. 20
Five pieces of information for the day.
- The 2020 Carolina Jazz Festival starts today a with a performance from the UNC Jazz Combos in Hill Hall at 7:30 p.m. The event runs through Saturday.
- The 2020 UNC Clean Tech Summit, co-hosted by the UNC Institute for the Environment and the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, begins today and features a number of UNC professors.
- Listen and learn tonight at “Sound Ideas on the Flyleaf Stage: Moving Between Fiddle Styles”, a combination of musical performance and commentary. The event will be held at Flyleaf Books from 6:30-8 p.m. with an entrance fee of $10.
- Dr. Ronald Judy will deliver the 2020 Mary Stevens Reckford Lecture in European Studies, entitled “On the Question of Beloved Community: Revisiting W. E. B. Du Bois’s Critique of the Teutonic Strongman” today from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Hyde Hall.
- Sociologist Jessie Daniels will present the lecture, “The Far Right on College Campuses: Behind the Decades-Long Effort to Undermine Higher Education and Destroy Democracy” tonight from 5-6:30 p.m. in Graham Memorial 039.