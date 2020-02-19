Paving the way: Carolina’s black pioneers

When they set foot on campus in 1951, these pioneers broke down barriers for the generations of students who followed. Their courageous examples moved UNC-Chapel Hill closer to the ideal of the University of the people.

Harvey Beech, James Lassiter, J. Kenneth Lee, Floyd McKissick and James Robert Walker enrolled in the UNC School of Law in 1951, following a court order that said the Law School must admit black students. They became the first African American students at Carolina. After they enrolled, other graduate and professional schools at Carolina began admitting African American students.

The same legal ruling that opened the door for Carolina’s first African American law students also made way for Oscar Diggs, in 1951, to become the first African American to attend Carolina’s medical school. Diggs graduated in 1955, becoming the first African American doctor of medicine from the University.

By the mid-1950s, black students were admitted to the College of Arts & Sciences.

