In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Feb. 19
Five pieces of information for the day.
- Learn from innovators and entrepreneurs from across campus at the Innovate Carolina Network Forum 9-10:30 a.m., Wilson Library, Pleasants Family Assembly Room.
- Join discussions about the cost of sustainable scholarly publishing and its implications for UNC-Chapel Hill today 2-3:30 p.m. in 214 Davis Library and tomorrow 2-3:30 p.m. in 215 Health Sciences Library.
- Know any students looking for a job? Point them to the Diversity Job Fair noon-4 p.m., Ram’s Head Recreation Center.
- Meritocracy in Higher Education is the subject of a panel discussion 5:30-7 p.m., room 115, Howell Hall. Panelists include New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, author Caitlin Zaloom, philosophy scholar Anastasia Berg and writer Thomas Chatterton Williams.
- The UNC Wind Ensemble and the UNC Symphony Band concert in Memorial Hall 7:30-9 p.m. features the North Carolina premiere of Peter Van Zandt Lane’s “Echo Chambers” for winds and electronics. Ticket prices vary.