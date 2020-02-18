In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, Feb. 18
- The UNC System Engagement Survey has been extended to Feb. 25th. If you haven’t participated yet, please look for an email from ModernThink LLC in your inbox.
- Dr. Suzanne Barbour, Dean of the Graduate School and Professor of Biochemistry and Biophysics, will be featured as part of the TEAM ADVANCE Women in STEM speaker series today from 12-1 p.m. in 304 Wilson Library.
- Register for the Minority Health Conference, themed “Truth to Power: Exercising Political Voice to Achieve Health Equity”, hosted by the Gillings School of Public Health on Feb. 28.
- Professor Alice Marwick will speak on the topic, “The Private is Political: Understanding Privacy at the Margins” from 4:30-6 p.m. today at Flyleaf Books.
- The Ackland Film Forum will screen Academy-Award winner Bong Joon-ho’s 2009 film, “Mother” with an introduction by I Jonathan Kief, assistant professor of Asian studies, tonight at 7 p.m. at the Varsity Theater.