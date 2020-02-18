Carolina People: Tiesha Williams

What’s a typical day like in your job?

As the Special Events Coordinator for UNC Police, I spend much of each day in my office meeting or talking to students and faculty who want to arrange security for their events, which could be anything from road races to notable speakers on campus. I make sure the events meet campus protocols, are logistically feasible, and secure for everyone attending them. I spend the rest of my day out of the office visiting sites for future events or working events on the Carolina campus.

How does your work support Carolina’s mission?

I enjoy working with the students who are organizing events. I love watching the students grow into leaders by taking initiative and organizing events on their own.

What do you like most about your work?

Because I work many different types of events, my day is never the same. I get to meet people in the town and the University that I probably never would have met as a patrol officer.

Why did you choose to become a police officer on a college campus?

My mother started out in the military as a police officer, and she eventually became a campus police officer at Shaw University in Raleigh, so keeping college campuses safe runs in the family.

You were recently honored as a community hero by the Chamber of Commerce after being named UNC Police’s 2018 / 2019 Officer of the Year. What did it mean for you to be recognized in that way?

It was awesome! I’m really more of a behind-the-scenes person, but I feel good knowing that I represented the department well. It’s nice to know that we’re supporting the students and employees on campus and doing good in the community.

