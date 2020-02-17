In the Know
In the Know: Monday, Feb. 17
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Nighttime drivers and walkers take note: Tuesday evening through Friday morning, the westbound lanes of the 100 block of East Franklin Street and the sidewalk from the Post Office to CVS will be closed nightly between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for roof work. During the project, two-way traffic will continue, one lane in each direction, and pedestrians can use the sidewalk on the south side of Franklin Street.
- Commemorative statue causing trouble on a college campus? In this case, the statue was of Cecil Rhodes and the campus was the University of Cape Town in South Africa. Listen in to former UCT Deputy Vice Chancellor Sandra Klopper’s talk “Colonial Shadows: The Life and Afterlife of Cecil John Rhodes as a Commemorative Statue” at 5 tonight in the Nelson Mandela Auditorium at the FedEx Global Education Center.
- Perplexed by plastics? Unlock the secrets to proper recycling with Orange County Solid Waste Planner Blair Pollock at his talk at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bondurant Hall room 3074.
- Get in a midday workout with the Employee Lunchtime Class Pass. For only $30 a semester, employees can attend an unlimited number of group fitness classes held at 12:15 or 1 p.m. weekdays at the Student and Rams Head Recreation Centers.
- On this week’s Focus Carolina, listen to Jennie Brame, director of the Graduate Dental Hygiene Education Program at the Adams School of Dentistry, as she talks about her interdisciplinary work.