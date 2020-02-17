In the Know: Monday, Feb. 17 

Nighttime drivers and walkers take note: Tuesday evening through Friday morning, t

he westbound lanes of

the

100 block of

East Franklin Street

and the sidewalk

from the Post Office to CVS will be closed

nightly between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for roof work. During the project, t

wo-way traffic will

continue

, one lane in each direction

, and pedestrians can use the

sidewalk on the south side of Franklin Street.