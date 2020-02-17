Focus Carolina: Jennie Brame

Jennifer L. Brame is an associate professor in the division of comprehensive oral health at the UNC Adams School of Dentistry. She serves as director of the master of science degree program in dental hygiene education and director of the undergraduate dental hygiene program.

Brame teaches in the undergraduate and graduate dental hygiene programs as well as in the pre-doctoral dental curriculum. Her passion for teaching includes delivery of evidence-based continuing education. She is engaged in faculty development, mentoring junior faculty and advising graduate student research projects.

Brame is a member on the UNC Adams School of Dentistry Interprofessional Committee, collaborating with colleagues across health professions to create unique learning experiences to influence positive practice trends in health care.

Read a transcript of this interview.

