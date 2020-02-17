Campus News

Faculty Council: Jefferson Award, Unsung Founders Memorial and survey reports

Professor John McGowan is named the 2019-2020 Jefferson Award winner.

Jane Calloway, Monday, February 17th, 2020
The Bell Tower at UNC-Chapel Hill at dusk
(Rob Holliday/UNC-Chapel Hill)

Faculty Council members recognized an award winner and a service milestone during Friday’s meeting, along with hearing reports on the Unsung Founders Memorial, a student survey about free expression and an annual look at fixed-term faculty.

  • Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz presented the University’s 2019-2020 Thomas Jefferson award to John McGowan. He is the John W. and Anna H. Hanes Distinguished Professor in the department of English and comparative literature in the College of Arts & Sciences. The Jefferson Award is presented annually to a “member of the academic community who, through personal influence and performance of duty in teaching, writing and scholarship, has best exemplified the ideals and objectives of Thomas Jefferson.”
  • Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin recognized Executive Vice Provost Ron Strauss for 45 years of service to Carolina.

    Ron Strauss receives certificate from Bob Blouin

    Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Bob Blouin (right) presents Executive Vice Provost Ron Strauss with a certificate in recognition of his 45 years of service to Carolina.

  • Guskiewicz announced that the Unsung Founders Memorial, which has been sinking in recent years, will be raised later this spring or early summer. The Commission on History, Race and a Way Forward may also make recommendations for other elements in this area of McCorkle Place.
  • Professors Jennifer Larson, Mark McNeilly and Timothy Ryan presented their research on a student survey about free expression and constructive dialogue.
  • Nancy Fisher, chair of the committee on fixed-term faculty, presented the committee’s annual report and results of a survey conducted in the fall with Carolina’s fixed-term faculty.

