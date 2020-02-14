In the Know: Friday, Feb. 14

Acclaimed actor and playwright Mike Wiley delivers a one-man multimedia performance, Breach of Peace, which pays tribute to the 1961 Freedom Fighters Movement. Advance registration requested for the 3 p.m. Sunday event at the Friday Center. Email conferencecenter@unc.edu.

Join the Ackland’s Second Friday ArtWalk to see Yayoi Kusama: Open the Shape Called Love, a modern dance performance and screenings of Kusama’s 1967 experimental film Self-Obliteration from 5 to 9 p.m. tonight.

Early voting for North Carolina’s March 3 primary is open through Feb. 29. For Orange County residents, the closest location to campus for early voting is Chapel of the Cross.

Hear noted women’s and gender studies scholar and activist Beverly Guy-Sheftall deliver Carolina’s annual African American History Month lecture at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in the Sonja Haynes Stone Center Auditorium.

Faculty Council meets from 3 to 5 p.m. today in 2001 Kerr Hall, Eshelman School of Pharmacy.