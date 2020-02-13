In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, Feb. 13
- Dr. Rana A. Hogarth will give a talk on “(De)Constructing Difference: Medicalizing Blackness and the Making of Race” today at 5 p.m. in the Pleasants Family Assembly Room, Wilson Library. The talk will celebrate the opening of the exhibition “Race Deconstructed: Science and the Making of Difference.”
- The Adams School of Dentistry will host DOCSpeaks: “The Enemy Within: How Biases Impact Learning – How We Can Overcome Them” with Bradley Staats, professor at Kenan-Flagler Business School. The talk will be from 1:05-1:25 p.m. today in the Kirkland Auditorium, Koury Oral Health Sciences Building, but if you can’t make it in person you can watch the livestream here.
- Nominations for the Diversity Awards are due tomorrow, Feb. 14.
- Carl F. Goodman will give a talk from 12:30-2:00 p.m. today in the FedEx Global Education Center about, “The Ghosn Case – the Intersection of Corporate Mores and Criminal Justice in Japan“.
- The UNC baseball, wrestling and softball teams will all be competing on campus tomorrow, so there may be traffic delays on south campus.