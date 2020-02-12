In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Feb. 12
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The University will TEST the emergency sirens and Alert Carolina System today between noon and 12:30 p.m. No action on your part is required. Carolina regularly tests the system to make sure equipment and notification processes work as planned.
- Give your input on Chapel Hill Transit’s possible changes at the Off-Campus Housing Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., FPG Student Union, Great Hall.
- A discussion of Free Expression and Constructive Dialogue Research, 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. in Hyde Hall, will explore results of a faculty study on Carolina students’ experiences. Moderators are Sarah Treul (political science) and Eric Muller (law).
- Carolina’s softball team hosts Campbell, 5 p.m. at Anderson Stadium.
- Many of Charles Darwin’s books are about plants. For today’s Darwin Day Lecture, Jim Costa, executive director of the Highlands Biological Station, will describe Darwin’s botanical adventures. NC Botanical Garden, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.