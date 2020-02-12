In the Know

In the Know: Wednesday, Feb. 12

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Wednesday, February 12th, 2020

    • Made for more

      The second annual UNC Makeathon brought together Carolina student innovators and makers to build physical and digital prototypes designed for social impact.

    • The difference between travel and a journey

      After visiting nearly 200 countries, Carolina entrepreneur-in-residence Jim Kitchen shares with students what he learned about the world and himself.

    • Phishing: don’t get hooked

      With email phishing attempts on the rise, Carolina’s Information Technology Services offers tips and resources to help you avoid being scammed.