In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, Feb. 11
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- As part of the Spring Cinema School, Carolina Public Humanties will present a showing and discussion of the 1997 film, “Wag the Dog” tomorrow. Feb, 12 at 2 p.m. in the Chelsea Theater. Tickets are $15.
- Register for a Work-Life and Wellness webinar on “Communicating the Tough Stuff to Your Child: Drugs, Alcohol, Sex & Peer Pressure” tomorrow, Feb. 12 from 12-1 p.m.
- Dr. Jaime Arguello will talk about “Finding Knowledge in the Digital Age: Cognitive Abilities & the Quest for Better Searching” today from 4:30-6 p.m. at Flyleaf Books.
- Nominations for the Robert E. Bryan Public Service Award are due on Friday, Feb. 14.
- Mohammad Al Abdallah, the executive director of the Syria Justice and Accountability Center will present a lecture on “Peace vs. Justice in Syria: Where Do We Stand?” today from 5:15-6:45 p.m. in the FedEx Global Education Center.