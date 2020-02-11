In the Know

In the Know: Tuesday, Feb. 11

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Tuesday, February 11th, 2020
  • As part of the Spring Cinema School, Carolina Public Humanties will present a showing and discussion of the 1997 film, “Wag the Dog” tomorrow. Feb, 12 at 2 p.m. in the Chelsea Theater. Tickets are $15.
  • Register for a Work-Life and Wellness webinar on “Communicating the Tough Stuff to Your Child: Drugs, Alcohol, Sex & Peer Pressure” tomorrow, Feb. 12 from 12-1 p.m.
  • Dr. Jaime Arguello will talk about “Finding Knowledge in the Digital Age: Cognitive Abilities & the Quest for Better Searching” today from 4:30-6 p.m. at Flyleaf Books.
  • Nominations for the Robert E. Bryan Public Service Award are due on Friday, Feb. 14.
  •  Mohammad Al Abdallah, the executive director of the Syria Justice and Accountability Center will present a lecture on “Peace vs. Justice in Syria: Where Do We Stand?” today from 5:15-6:45 p.m. in the FedEx Global Education Center.

You May Also Like...

    • Carolina wins fourth ITA Indoor National Championship

      The Tar Heels have won indoor national crowns in 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2020.

    • Confronting Antisemitism

      In a new one-credit-hour course that is part of the College of Arts & Sciences’ Countering Hate initiative, students are learning from guest speakers who address a wide range of topics around the theme of “Confronting Antisemitism.”

    • Hush puppies on a diet?

      The Med-South diet study led by Carolina researchers will determine if healthier versions of traditional Southern dishes can help obese people lose weight and keep it off.