University tests sirens, makes changes to Alert Carolina System
Sirens will be tested Feb. 12 and changes to the way campus is alerted to adverse conditions (including extreme weather and major power outages) will go into effect Feb. 14.
The University will TEST the emergency sirens and emergency communication procedures between noon 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12. The University tests the sirens regularly throughout the year to make sure the equipment and notification processes work as planned.
During this sirens test, NO ACTION is required.
Anyone outside, on campus or near campus, likely will hear the sirens. The sirens are not designed to be heard inside a building or vehicle. The sirens will sound an alert tone along with a brief pre-recorded voice message.
The University will also send a text messages to cell phone users who registered their numbers in the online Alert Carolina Contact Information page available through the ONYEN services website. The University will post safety-related announcements on the Alert Carolina website, alertcarolina.unc.edu, along with updates.
Beginning Feb. 14, we are making the following changes to the Alert Carolina system:
- Adverse Weather notifications will now be Adverse Condition notifications. The University will send adverse conditions notifications when circumstances exist that do not represent an immediate threat to health or safety, yet action may enable people to protect themselves and/or their property. These situations include adverse weather events such as approaching snowstorms or hurricanes, major campus utility outages or other situations that would require a change in the University’s normal operating status.
- Tornado Watches and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings will be sent as Informational notifications instead of Adverse Weather notifications.