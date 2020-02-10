In the Know
In the Know: Monday, Feb. 10
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- Meet NC Sen. Erica Smith and other women involved in state politics at the panel discussion Black Women Lead at 6:30 tonight in the Stone Center auditorium.
- Take a closer look at individual experiences of racial, ethnic and gender discrimination at the screening of four short films at 7 tonight at the Varsity Theatre. The free screening, Up Close and Personal: Challenging Prejudice in 1960’s Documentary, will be followed by a panel discussion with scholars from Carolina and NC State and Skip Elsheimer, founder of A/V Geeks.
- Celebrate the season of love with an Iranian rom-com and pizza at the Persian Valentines Party sponsored by the UNC Persian Cultural Society at 6:30 p.m. tonight in New West room 219.
- Lunch and learn at the next Ethics Around the Table discussion about the ethics involved in HIV cure research, led by Karine Dubé, assistant professor at the Gillings School, 12:30 p.m. tomorrow in the Toy Lounge of Dey Hall. Lunch is free, but registration is required.
- Recognize a scholar for service to the state with a nomination for one of three Provost Engaged Scholarship Awards. And do it soon because nominations are due Feb. 14.