Focus Carolina: Javed Mostafa and Saif Khairat

Dr. Javed Mostafa acts as a matchmaker for research collaboration at the UNC School of Information and Library Science. As part of the Carolina Health Informatics Program, he connects with researchers, like Dr. Saif Khairat in the UNC School of Nursing, to use computing technology to help physicians interpret data faster and more accurately.

Javed Mostafa, Frances McColl Distinguished Term Professor at the UNC School of Information and Library Science, is the director of the Carolina Health Informatics Program.

His research focuses on helping researchers use and search through large sets of health care data.

He also serves as the deputy director of the Biomedical Informatics Core at the NC Translational and Clinical Sciences Institute, where he helps researchers sort biomedical data to analyze it and create visual representations of the results.

At Carolina, Mostafa holds a joint faculty position in information science at SILS and in the Biomedical Research Imaging Center at the UNC School of Medicine.

Dr. Saif Khairat is an assistant professor at the UNC School of Nursing how focuses on using information technology in research.

Specifically, Khairat researches the use of electronic health records in safe and meaningful ways to improve health outcomes and patient safety. He also studies the use of telehealth to improve health access and health equity in rural and vulnerable populations.

He earned his doctorate in health informatics at the Informatics Institute at the University of Missouri with a focus on intensive care unit clinical communication. During his informatics training, Khairat worked as a research fellow at the division of clinical informatics at Harvard Medical School.

Read a transcript of this interview.

