In the Know: Friday, Feb. 7

The men’s basketball team takes on Duke at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Smith Center. Avoid the traffic and ride the Tar Heel Express beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Hear excerpts from UNC Opera’s spring production of Meredith Monk’s Atlas at today’s First Fridays event at 12:15 p.m. in the Hill Hall Rotunda.

Register to attend a discussion led by Carolina’s library administrators on Sustainable Scholarship as Carolina negotiates with publishers. Hear about the cost of scholarly information and the implications for Carolina at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, room 215, Health Sciences Library.

Today is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in women.

See PlayMakers’ production of Everybody before it closes on Feb. 9. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday.