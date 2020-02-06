Uncategorized
In the Know: Thursday, Feb. 6
- As part of the Natural Hazards Resilience Speakers Series, Dr. Juli Rosati of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory will present a lecture on understanding coastal hazards in the Hanes Art Center, Room 218 from 5-6:30 p.m.
- The Commission on History, Race, and A Way Forward meets tomorrow, Feb. 7 from 2-3:30 p.m. in Pleasant’s Room, Wilson Library. This meeting is open to the public.
- Registration is now open for the Dozen Doughnut Dash, a four mile race across the UNC campus and city of Chapel Hill on Feb. 22 that benefits the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.
- Tomorrow, Feb. 7 is the last day to register to vote on March 3 in the primary election.
- There will be a screening of the documentary film, “The Fields of Immokalee”, followed by a discussion and reception in the FedEx Global Education Center from 5:30-8:30 p.m. tonight.