UNC named as Best Workplaces for Commuters 2020

UNC-Chapel Hill was named one of the Best Workplaces for Commuters by the National Center for Transit Research, making it more than 15 years the University has received this designation. Carolina was one of 39 colleges and universities across the nation and one of four in North Carolina to receive recognition for its Commuter Alternative Program (CAP).

According to the 2019 Commuter Survey, 30% of employees and 73% of students travel to campus by using transit, biking, walking or ride-share options. The Best Workplaces for Commuters program supports organizations who promote and provide other modes of transportation besides driving alone.

“With 2019 being the warmest year in North Carolina history, I’m extremely happy with UNC being named again a BWC for 2020,” said Cha’ssem Anderson, associate director of transportation and planning. “This recognition goes to show we are doing our part in helping mitigate climate change.”

“UNC is committed to providing sustainable transportation options,” said Amanda Simmons, transportation demand manager for UNC-Chapel Hill. “Employees and students may ride the local fare-free Chapel Hill Transit buses around town, and commuters can ride fare-free on all regional transit systems serving areas up to 60 miles away from campus!”

Learn more about healthy and sustainable transportation options provided by CAP at cap.unc.edu. Learn more about other environmental initiatives on campus at threezeros.unc.edu.