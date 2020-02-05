ncIMPACT returns for season 2 on UNC-TV

In partnership with UNC-TV and Civic Federal Credit Union, the ncIMPACT Initiative is excited to premiere the second season of ncIMPACT on Thursday, February 6, at 8 p.m.

The new season returns with an approach that highlights real stories about challenges faced by North Carolinians and solutions posed by innovative changemakers. By sharing local communities’ stories, host Anita Brown-Graham and her team amplify their impact and inspire opportunities for others to replicate their successes in other parts of the state.

A first season episode featuring a town hall in Shelby will re-air this Thursday, January 30, at 7 p.m. Brown-Graham and a panel of local leaders explored ways to construct North Carolina’s creative placemaking economy by leveraging cultural resources to provide an economic boost.

The following Thursday, February 6, at 8 p.m., season two of ncIMPACT premieres with Brown-Graham examining the misuse of opioids among pregnant women and how the Cabarrus County Health Alliance is taking steps to mitigate the crisis.

The second season of ncIMPACT will air Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on UNC-TV PBS. Topics for upcoming episodes include Lee County’s program to help local governments better engage with foreign-born residents, Craven County’s strategies to support military veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce, and Durham County’s efforts to help residents with prior convictions overcome barriers when looking for jobs and housing.

Episodes feature stories from across the state, covering topics like entrepreneurial farming, home energy costs, health disparities, affordable teacher housing, and how to bridge the urban-rural digital divide through broadband internet access.

ncIMPACT is accessible any time online at unctv.org/ncimpact. The site features individual episodes, segments, and web extras to complement the series. Team members convene a weekly Twitter chat @ncimpactsog with viewers about issues addressed in that week’s episode.

For more information on the ncIMPACT Initiative visit, ncimpactsog.web.unc.edu.