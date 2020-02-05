In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, Feb. 5
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The Campus Safety Commission meets 10 a.m.-noon in Carroll Hall, room 305 (Freedom Forum Room).
- Today’s Diversity in Science brown bag lunch features Ronit Freeman, associate professor in Applied Physical Sciences, noon-1 p.m. in Venable Hall’s Kenan Science Library.
- Tomorrow is your last chance to nominate a co-worker or other University employee for a C. Knox Massey Distinguished Service Award. Each winner receives a $10,000 stipend and a citation.
- Feel more in control of your busy life after attending the Time Management Principals webinar tomorrow, Feb. 6, noon to 1 p.m. The Office of Human Resources offers this and many other professional development courses.
- Learn about the upcoming Clean Tech Summit and grab an early-bird registration by Feb. 7.