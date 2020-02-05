Engagement survey, paid parental leave updates shared at Employee Forum
At its monthly meeting, Employee Forum members heard updates on the UNC System Employee Engagement survey and the newly implemented paid parental leave policy.
Employee Forum delegates heard about surveys and the new paid parental leave policy at Wednesday’s monthly meeting.
Presenters shared these updates:
- The UNC System Employee Engagement Survey is open through Feb. 18. Employees should receive a unique link by email from ModernThink. The survey, which measures workplace engagement, takes about 20 to 25 minutes to complete and responses remain confidential.
- The new paid parental leave policy went into effect on Jan. 13. Eligible employees now have up to eight weeks of paid leave for the birth parent and up to four weeks of paid leave for the non-birth parent. The new policy was approved by the UNC System Board of Governors on Sept. 20, 2019. Information about this new benefit is available at unc.edu/paid-parental-leave.
- To assist the department of Work/Life and Wellness, employees are asked to complete a survey to determine how programs can meet employee interests and needs. The survey is open through Friday, Feb. 7.
- The Total WellBeing expo is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in Fetzer Hall. Employees can visit a variety of health and wellness vendors, view cooking and fitness demonstrations and win prizes.