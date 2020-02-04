New paid parental leave policy in effect

On Sept. 20, 2019, the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors approved a paid parental leave program for eligible System employees. Carolina now offers this paid parental leave benefit, which went into effect on Jan. 13. It provides eligible employees dedicated leave time to care for and bond with a newborn or a newly-placed child, under age 18, by adoption, foster care placement or other legal placement.

The Well recently spoke to Sheree Harmon, Director of Benefits and Leave Administration, about the new policy.

Q: What is different from the old policy?

Paid parental leave is an entirely new benefit. Prior to Jan. 13, employees were required to use their own accrued leave (sick, vacation, bonus, etc.) to cover parental leave. This new benefit offers up to eight weeks of paid leave for the birth parent and up to four weeks of paid leave for the non-birth parent.

Q: The benefit is effective as of Jan. 13, 2020. Is it retroactive to September 2019 when the policy was approved?

If an employee had a qualifying event that occurred on or after Sept. 1, 2019, and met the eligibility requirements as of the date of that event, the employee may be eligible for up to four weeks of paid parental leave for bonding, beginning Jan. 13, 2020 and expiring 12 months from the time of the qualifying event date. Additionally, a birth parent who is still in the recuperation period may be eligible for prorated paid parental leave for recuperation.

Q: Who is eligible to receive the benefit? Does it include both birth and adoptive parents?

As of the date of the qualifying event, a Carolina employee must meet the following criteria to be eligible for paid parental leave:

Be in a permanent, probationary or time-limited SHRA and EHRA Non-Faculty position working at least 20 hours per week;

Have been continuously employed by the State of North Carolina for the immediate 12 preceding months;

Have been in pay status for at least 1,040 hours in the previous 12-month period;

Have a child born, adopted, placed with the employee through foster care placement, or other legal placement on or after Sept. 1, 2019.

Q: How many employees do you expect to take advantage of the new policy?

As a benchmark, from January to December 2019, Carolina had 1,001 employees who used family medical leave for birth, adoption, and/or foster care placement.

Q: How did this policy come about? Why is it being implemented?

We are excited to offer this new benefit to our employees. The Board of Governors have been working on it for some time. The UNC System Office had been actively supporting a collaborative effort between the UNC System Staff Assembly and the NC State University Council on the Status of Women to develop specifics for this program. We are committed to our working parents and hope the benefit represents a valuable addition to the University’s benefits program. We also want to continue to attract and retain the best and brightest employees, and the paid parental leave benefit can contribute to that.

Q: Will the new policy employ gender-neutral language? More importantly, can both parents take advantage of this benefit?

Yes, the policy employs gender-neutral language. Eligible birth and non-birth parents are covered under this policy.

Q: How will paid parental leave be rolled out to employees?

Information is already available on the website and a campus-wide communication was sent on Jan. 14. In addition, we’re scheduled to present information about the plan to HR Council and Employee Forum in February. Information will be included in new employee orientations and Planning for Parental Leave courses. We also intend to include it in our future training for HR reps across campus and to distribute information through employee newsletters such as Work Well, The Well, Monthly Connect Carolina and HR/Payroll Update.

Q: Where can employees go to learn more?