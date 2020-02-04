In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, Feb. 4
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The UNC System Employee Engagement Survey opens today, Feb. 4 and closes Tuesday, Feb. 18. You will receive a link to the survey by email from ModernThink, the survey vendor. A high response rate helps to ensure an accurate representation of our community, so please complete the survey and encourage your colleagues to do so as well.
- As part of the Hanes Visiting Artist Lecture Series, Los Angeles-based artist Maya Gurantz will give the lecture, “Embodying Social Imaginaries” tonight from 5:30-7 p.m. in 121 Hanes Art Center.
- Attend the lecture recital “Madama Europa, the first Jewish Opera Singer” featuring Jeanne Fischer (soprano) with Brent Wissick (cello) tonight from 7:30-9 p.m. in Person Hall.
- As part of the POLI 203 Speakers Series, David Boyce will speak about being wrongfully convicted of capital murder and robbery at age 20, and serving 23 years for a crime he did not commit. This talk will be in Genome Sciences Building, Room 100 from 5:30-7:00 p.m.
- The Ackland Art Museum will host a film forum talk with Professor Thomas Lamarre of Duke University on “Intermedial Feeling: How Kon Satoshi Animates the Self” tonight from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.