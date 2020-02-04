Guskiewicz to be inducted into Athletic Trainers’ Hall of Fame

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz will be inducted into the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Fame, the association announced today.

The ceremony is set for June at organization’s annual clinical symposium and exposition in Atlanta. NATA represents and supports 45,000 members of the athletic training profession. Athletic trainers are health care professionals who specialize in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of injuries and sport-related illnesses.

Guskiewicz, Carolina’s 12th chancellor, is a Kenan Distinguished Professor of Exercise and Sport Science and co-director of Matthew Gfeller Sport-Related Traumatic Brain Injury Research Center. He is a nationally recognized expert on sport-related concussions. He maintains an active research portfolio and is principal investigator or co-principal investigator on three active research grants totaling more than $20 million.

His groundbreaking work has garnered numerous awards and has influenced concussion guidelines in the NCAA and NFL.

In 2011, Guskiewicz received the prestigious MacArthur Fellowship (often called a “genius grant”) for his innovative work on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of sport-related concussions. In 2013, Time magazine named him a Game Changer, one of 18 “innovators and problem-solvers that are inspiring change in America.”