Massey Award nominations closing Feb. 6

Six recipients will be recognized for “unusual, meritorious or superior contribution made by an employee, past or present.”

The Well, Monday, February 3rd, 2020
Nominations for the 2020 C. Knox Massey Distinguished Service Awards will close on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The chancellor will recognize six recipients for “unusual, meritorious or superior contribution made by an employee, past or present.” The honor includes an award of $10,000 and a citation, presented at a spring luncheon.

Submit nominations online by Feb. 6, or contact Carolyn Atkins, Massey Awards Committee Chair, at 919-962-1536.

The 2019 Massey Award winners, announced last April, were Robert G. Anthony Jr., Lynn White BlanchardNancy Denise BurtonLinda Brown DouglasDeborah L. Hawkins and Sharon Horton Jones.

