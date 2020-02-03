Uncategorized
In the Know: Monday, Feb. 3
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- February is African American Heritage Month-visit the Office for Diversity and Inclusion’s page for a full list of events on campus, which include lectures, discussions and performances.
- An invitation to participate in the UNC System Employee Engagement Survey will be sent via email tomorrow. The survey seeks perspectives on work environment such as job satisfaction, leadership, and benefits. The survey is confidential, and should take 20-25 minutes to complete.
- The Center for Faculty Excellence is hosting a course on teaching linguistically diverse students today from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in Wilson Library.
- “The Internet in Everything” author Laura DeNardis will discuss her new book with UNC Professor Alice Marwick tonight at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books.
- Learn how to help your work unit become more sustainable on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with the Office of Waste Reduction and Recycling. Register for the event here.