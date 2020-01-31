UNC System Employee Engagement Survey opens Feb. 4

On Feb. 4, the University of North Carolina System will open its second systemwide employee survey to measure workplace engagement.

The survey, part of the UNC System Strategic Plan, will help identify areas of strength at each institution and areas that need improvement. Questions are related to workplace environment, such as job satisfaction, institutional pride, communication and fairness; others ask about satisfaction with benefits.

All permanent full-time faculty and staff will receive an email from ModernThink, an outside vendor that is administering the survey. The email contains a unique link to the survey, which takes about 20 to 25 minutes to complete. Responses will remain confidential.

“Carolina’s employees are the University’s greatest asset. We want to know what faculty and staff like about working at Carolina and what we can improve,” said Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance. “Studies have shown that the more engaged an employee is at their workplace, the more satisfied the employee is and the more productive the work unit is.”

2018 results

The baseline System-wide survey was conducted in 2018 and will be repeated every two years to create a comprehensive longitudinal view of faculty and staff engagement throughout the UNC System.

For the 2018 survey, Carolina had a response rate of 37 percent (4,776 employees) and an overall satisfaction rate of 62.4 percent, compared with a 50 percent response rate and 63 percent overall satisfaction rate across the UNC System.

The topline data from 2018 for both the UNC System and individual institutions were shared with the UNC Board of Governors and posted publicly on the System’s website; used as a comparator for human resource metrics such as turnover data; and supported key policy changes, including the introduction of paid parental leave.

One of the initiatives at Carolina that resulted partly from the 2018 survey was the creation of The Well, a news and information website for employees that launched in September 2019, Menghini said. The site was designed based on input from employees as part of a separate survey and focus groups.

For more information about the survey, visit the engagement website or email engagement@unc.edu.