J. Michael Barker named vice chancellor for information technology and chief information officer

J. Michael Barker was named Vice Chancellor for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin announced Friday, Jan. 31.

“[Barker] has proven his ability to recognize evolving challenges and provide long-term direction for the development and implementation of information technology initiatives at Carolina,” Guskiewicz and Bluoin wrote in an email to campus. “As a vice chancellor and member of the Chancellor and Provost’s leadership cabinets he will have a central role in implementing ITS initiatives and objectives in Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good, the University’s strategic plan.”

Barker has served in an interim capacity for the past year. His permanent appointment is effective Feb. 1.

Barker will continue to direct the Information Technology Services offices and provide long-term direction for the development and implementation of information technology initiatives at Carolina. In addition, as a vice chancellor and member of the Chancellor and Provost’s leadership cabinets he will have a central role in implementing ITS initiatives and objectives in Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good, the University’s strategic plan.

While at Carolina, Barker has served as both Assistant Vice Chancellor for Infrastructure & Operations and Communication Technologies, and Assistant Vice Chancellor for Research Computing & Learning Technologies . Most recently, he was the Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Technology Officer in ITS, where he ensured the implementation of common technology frameworks that share coherent adoption criteria, supported, examined and refining campus technology plans, while also overseeing learning technologies, including Sakai, Carolina Computing Initiative printing and the classroom hotline, as well as research computing. Before coming to Carolina, Mike served in several IT leadership roles at Florida State University.

“Under Mike’s leadership the impact of the research computing group multiplied, giving researchers access to innovative and emerging technologies required to power their work,”Guskiewicz and Blouin wrote.

In addition to his work with ITS, Barker also serves as a Clinical Professor of Information Science at the School of Information and Library Science. He earned his doctorate in philosophy from Florida State University and contributes to peer-reviewed journals such as The Review of Metaphysics and International Philosophical Quarterly.