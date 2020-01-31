In the Know: Friday, Jan. 31

Join the Global Game Jam, a 48-hour game hackathon where people around the world create video games and non-digital games. Carolina’s site opens at 4:30 p.m. today in Sitterson Hall and closes at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Hear Paula Brown Stafford, President and COO of Novan Inc., deliver the keynote address at the Women in Healthcare Leadership Symposium at 1 p.m. today in Michael Hooker Research Center 0001. RSVP to the event.

Cheer on the Tar Heels this weekend, beginning with wrestling at home tonight. On Saturday, women’s tennis and men’s basketball teams have home games. On Sunday, men’s and women’s tennis and women’s basketball are home.

The men’s lacrosse team hosts Colgate at noon Saturday at Dorrance Field, followed by a women’s lacrosse exhibition match against Elon at 3 p.m. This weekend, the stadium’s patio will be named to honor former men’s lacrosse coach Willie Scroggs.

Nominate a colleague for the prestigious C. Knox Massey Distinguished Service Award. The honor includes an award of $10,000. Submit nominations online or contact Carolyn Atkins, Massey Awards committee chair, at 919-962-1536.